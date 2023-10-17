Government Hill leaders slow to embrace major expansion across the street from the Pearl

The plan for the area is part of a greater development that would include a hotel, bars, dining, and more.

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio officials are expected to approve the recommendation of a zoning change for a project that would transform one section of the Broadway corridor.

The zoning change is for the property across the street from the Pearl, on the corner of Broadway Street and Casa Blanca, where the Pig Stand restaurant once stood for 100 years.

However, the plan for the area is part of a greater development that would include a hotel, bars, dining, and more.

The development would also be done in two phases, with the first starting in 2024.

Rose Hill, President of the Government Hill Alliance Neighborhood Association, says she has concerns about how the developer will move forward and what they will offer the community that’s already there in return for their support.

“If you’re going to do development, we’re not going to pass nothing, approve anything until the community sees everything and they feel comfortable enough with the complete design, scope, and sequence of the project,” said Hill.

KSAT reached out to District 1 and District 2 to ask about the overall project, and they told KSAT the developer had not approached them on the exact plans.

City staff is expected to make their decision at a zoning hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at 1901 S Alamo.