82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD identifies officers, suspects involved in fatal shooting west of downtown

Incident occurred Tuesday around 5 a.m. near Colima Street, Guadalupe Ybarra

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: SAPD, Officer Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday identified two officers and two suspects who were involved in a fatal shooting west of downtown.

According to preliminary information, the officers tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Colima Street and Guadalupe Ybarra around 5 a.m., when two people inside the vehicle got out and ran.

The short foot chase ended when Richard Rodriguez, 18, turned toward and pointed a handgun at officers Albert Sanchez and Alexander Suttles. The officers returned fire, killing Rodriguez, police said.

The second suspect, Brittany Legree, 27, was apprehended and arrested for evading arrest and several outstanding warrants.

Sanchez, a 16-year SAPD veteran, and Suttles, who has been with SAPD for four years, will be placed on administrative duty until further notice. SAPD will conduct separate criminal and administrative investigations. Their findings will be sent to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office for an independent review.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter