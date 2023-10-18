SAPD identifies officers, suspects involved in fatal shooting west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday identified two officers and two suspects who were involved in a fatal shooting west of downtown.

According to preliminary information, the officers tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Colima Street and Guadalupe Ybarra around 5 a.m., when two people inside the vehicle got out and ran.

The short foot chase ended when Richard Rodriguez, 18, turned toward and pointed a handgun at officers Albert Sanchez and Alexander Suttles. The officers returned fire, killing Rodriguez, police said.

The second suspect, Brittany Legree, 27, was apprehended and arrested for evading arrest and several outstanding warrants.

Sanchez, a 16-year SAPD veteran, and Suttles, who has been with SAPD for four years, will be placed on administrative duty until further notice. SAPD will conduct separate criminal and administrative investigations. Their findings will be sent to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office for an independent review.