Driver flees after crashing stolen car into North Side gym, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver that crashed a stolen car into a North Side gym and then fled early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. at HASFit Elite Personal Training in the 8500 block of McCullough Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to police, a passerby called them after they noticed a car had crashed into a building. When officers arrived, the driver of the car had already run from the scene.

Police said the car involved in the crash is reported as a stolen vehicle. Officers are now waiting for the owner of the gym to arrive before going into the building, but it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the crash happened. SAPD did not say what charges the driver will face once they are found.