Treadmill apparently stopped out-of-control car from causing more damage inside gym

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of equipment made for running apparently stopped a car in its tracks after it crashed into a local gym early Friday morning.

San Antonio police say they got a call around 4 a.m. from a passerby who noticed the black Kia Optima protruding from the front of HASFit Elite Personal Training.

When officers arrived in the 8500 block of McCullough, they realized that the person who had been driving the car was nowhere to be found.

McCullough Avenue car crash into gym image. (KSAT)

The car smashed through a large window in front of a row of treadmills, but only was able to partially enter the business due to the workout equipment.

“Yeah, so thank God for that treadmill,” B. J. Brooks, an employee, said chuckling.

Brooks, a personal trainer at the gym, arrived later, expecting to meet up with his first client of the day.

Instead, he got a big surprise when he saw the mess that was left behind from the crash.

“I absolutely did not expect to see a big giant hole in the front of the gym, so that’s pretty sad,” he said. “If somebody was in the gym at that time, I can’t imagine what the situation would be like.”

The business was closed at the time.

Officers at the scene were not exactly sure what time the crash happened or how it happened. However, a report said police had received calls about a similar car speeding in the area around that time.

This was the second such incident this week.

Wednesday morning, a family woke up to the sound of a car crashing into their Northwest Side home, in the 13400 block of Baldwin Ridge.

A man, woman and two children became trapped on the second floor of the home when the car hit a staircase.

San Antonio firefighters had to rescue them through a window, carrying some of the family members down on a ladder.

No one was hurt in either incident and police are still searching for the drivers in both cases.