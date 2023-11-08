74º
Local News

‘It’s not worth it’: Store manager reacts to worker being hurt while stopping shoplifting

Vape City employee is 2nd local worker in a week to be injured

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, West Side, Crime Fighters, Shoplifters
Police got the call about the assault around 4 a.m. and rushed over to Vape City. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time within a week, a worker in San Antonio has been hurt while trying to stop a suspected shoplifter.

According to San Antonio police, a clerk at Vape City, a 24-hour smoke shop, was assaulted by a man who he believed was stealing smoking materials, including a pipe.

RELATED: Clerk punched in face trying to stop suspected shoplifter; 1 man in custody, police say

Officers were called to the business in the 4800 block of W. Commerce around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Rene Rivera, Vape City’s regional manager, also got a call and rushed over to find police outside the front doors.

Officers found the suspect in a neighborhood nearby. He is accused of assault the Vape City worker. (KSAT 12 News)

“(The suspect) punched him in the face, trying to get away,” he said. “Nowadays, everybody’s carrying around guns and stuff. Thank God he’s safe and hopefully he recovers.”

The attack on the worker came about a week after another incident at North Star Mall which put a Macy’s employee in the hospital.

A loss prevention officer was shot while trying to stop a man who she suspected was stealing from the department store.

Police later arrested Edwardo Sanchez, 52, on charges related to that case.

They are still looking for two other people.

Officers also are trying to track down two other suspects who ran away after the assault at Vape City.

Rivera says what happened to his employee is a reminder of something both he and police routinely stress.

“I always tell our employees, don’t get in the way. Everything’s insured. It’s not worth it,” Rivera said.

