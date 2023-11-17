Drake announces second show in San Antonio for 2024 tour

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake is showing extra love to San Antonio on his “It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?” tour.

The four-time Grammy-award-winning artist announced Friday that he is adding a second stop at the Frost Bank Center.

In addition to his previously announced date on Jan. 22, he will also play on Jan. 23.

The Frost Bank Center said the second date was added “due to overwhelming demand.”

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

J. Cole — another Grammy-award-winning artist and producer is scheduled to join Drake on many stops.

Because the tour is presented by Cash App and Visa, Cash App Card holders can get early access to tickets starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday by using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

