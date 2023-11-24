44º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Argument leads to stabbing on Southwest Side; police search for suspect

SAPD: People at the scene were not cooperative with officers

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Southwest Side, SAPD, Crime
A man was stabbed during an argument on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at a mobile home and RV park in the 7600 block of US Highway 90. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men led to a stabbing on Thanksgiving night on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Thursday at the Lackland Mobile Home & RV Park in the 7600 block of US Highway 90.

Police said two men in their 30s were visiting when a family disturbance started. At some point during the altercation, a man was stabbed near his armpit.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said people at the scene were not cooperating, and the cause of the argument is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter