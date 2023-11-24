Argument leads to stabbing on Southwest Side; police search for suspect

A man was stabbed during an argument on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at a mobile home and RV park in the 7600 block of US Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men led to a stabbing on Thanksgiving night on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Thursday at the Lackland Mobile Home & RV Park in the 7600 block of US Highway 90.

Police said two men in their 30s were visiting when a family disturbance started. At some point during the altercation, a man was stabbed near his armpit.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said people at the scene were not cooperating, and the cause of the argument is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

