SAFD responds to fire in neighborhood on North Side

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at a home in the 14000 block of Cedar Mill on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire at a home in a North Side neighborhood on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at around 5:15 a.m. in the 14000 block of Cedar Mill, not far from Huebner Road and Northwest Military Highway.

Details about the fire, including injuries and the cause, are unknown at this time.

As of 6 a.m., 17 units are responding.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at a home in the 14000 block of Cedar Mill on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (KSAT)

This is the latest fire that SAFD crews responded to between Thanksgiving night and the morning of Black Friday.

At 10:40 p.m. Thursday, a fire broke out in the 1400 block of Ridgewood Court, near West Hildebrand Avenue and Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side.

According to a battalion chief, firefighters arrived to find a fire in a detached garage. The flames were contained in the garage, causing about $40,000 in damage.

Then, at 12:30 a.m. Friday, a fire broke out in the 300 block of SW 41st St, near West Commerce Street and South Acme Road on the West Side.

The flames were under an abandoned house, and firefighters had to tear up a floor to extinguish the flames, according to a battalion chief.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires. The causes are unknown at this time.

A fire was also reported at a home in Converse, causing $100,000 in damage on Friday morning. No one was at home at the time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.