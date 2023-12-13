Man shot outside North Side bar after fight inside, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot early Wednesday morning outside a North Side bar had been involved in an earlier fight inside the business, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to Slackers Sport’s Bar, located in the 100 block of Rector Street, around 2 a.m.

They say they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his wrist, shoulder, and groin area.

He was rushed to a hospital, suffering from critical, but non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The shooter was able to drive away before officers arrived. Witnesses told them that man was in a white or gray car.

Police said the shooter and the man who was shot both were patrons of the bar.

Witnesses told them the two had gotten into a fight inside the business. The shooting happened after both left the bar.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the shooter.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released.