5 teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into patrol cars at downtown apartment parking garage

SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers were taken into custody overnight after they crashed a stolen vehicle into two SAPD patrol cars and a security vehicle at a downtown apartment complex’s parking garage, police said.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Agave Apartments in the 600 block of South St. Mary’s Street, near East César E Chávez Boulevard.

San Antonio police said officers received a call for criminal mischief after the suspect vehicle pushed through a gate to the parking garage at the complex.

Officers arrived and tried to make contact with five teenagers who were riding in the vehicle, but they went to their car and started to drive out of the garage.

Police said while driving out, the suspects crashed into two patrol vehicles and a security vehicle.

The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee, but they were eventually apprehended without incident.

Police said the vehicle was stolen. Officers also found two guns at the scene.

The teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were arrested on charges of criminal mischief, evading arrest, unlawful carry of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

