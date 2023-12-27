Suspect shot man after claiming he was sold sugar instead of drugs, SAPD says

Adam Morales is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after a confrontation over alleged bad drugs led to a shooting on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police said Adam Christopher Morales, 37, shot a 33-year-old man on Oct. 30 outside a Shell gas station in the 6300 block of Old Pearsall Road.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the 33-year-old man gave his friend a ride, which he later found out was for a drug deal.

After the deal, police said, the 33-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle outside the store when he was confronted by Morales and an unknown woman.

Morales entered the back seat of the man’s vehicle and complained about the drugs his friend just sold him, police said. Morales claimed the drugs “were nothing but sugar,” the affidavit states.

Morales brandished a gun and pointed it at the man, causing a tussle over the weapon. The struggle continued outside the vehicle and at some point, the man was shot three times in his torso.

Morales was shot in his extremities, police said.

Both Morales and the man fought after the shots were fired, but they ended up fleeing.

The 33-year-old drove down the street, where he called for help. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Morales was dropped off at the hospital a few hours later, police said.

The affidavit states police received a tip that said Morales was the suspect in the shooting. Police said they reviewed surveillance footage from the store that also shows the suspect as “the aggressor” in the incident.

A warrant for Morales’ arrest was signed on Dec. 15. Bexar County Jail records show Morales was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He has previous convictions for failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm, jail records show.