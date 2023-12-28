Shed a total loss after people staying inside start fire; Arson investigators called

SAN ANTONIO – People staying inside a shed on the West Side are accused of starting a fire there on Thursday morning, resulting in a total loss of the structure.

The fire was reported just after 4:15 a.m. at West Cesar Chavez Way and Southwest 30th Street.

San Antonio police said the shed was supposed to be vacant, but it appeared homeless people were staying inside. At some point, they made a fire and then fled when flames spread throughout the structure.

There were no reported injuries.

The shed was the only structure on the property that was damaged, and the main house had been boarded up.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.