40º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Shed a total loss after people staying inside start fire; Arson investigators called

No injuries have been reported

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – People staying inside a shed on the West Side are accused of starting a fire there on Thursday morning, resulting in a total loss of the structure.

The fire was reported just after 4:15 a.m. at West Cesar Chavez Way and Southwest 30th Street.

San Antonio police said the shed was supposed to be vacant, but it appeared homeless people were staying inside. At some point, they made a fire and then fled when flames spread throughout the structure.

There were no reported injuries.

The shed was the only structure on the property that was damaged, and the main house had been boarded up.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram