Teen arrested in connection with shooting outside North Side nightclub

Yeferson Armando Hernandez-Galdamez, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested this week for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at a North Side nightclub in July, police said.

Yeferson Armando Hernandez-Galdamez, 19, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said he’s accused of shooting a then-40-year-old man on July 2 outside the Manhattan Night Club in the 3800 block of Blanco Road, near South Basse Road.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hernandez-Galdamez and the victim were at the club through the night.

Hernandez-Galdamez used to be in a relationship with the victim’s girlfriend, who was also at the club, officers at the scene said.

At the end of the night, the victim and his girlfriend were leaving when Hernandez-Galdamez ran up and shot the victim in the shoulder, police said.

The victim ran to the club for help and was taken to the hospital.

Hernandez-Galdamez briefly stayed with his ex-girlfriend outside the club and then fled, according to the affidavit.

A warrant for his arrest was signed in September. His bond is set at $75,000.