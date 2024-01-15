29º
Driver identified in fatal crash on Southwest Side where vehicle struck tree, SAPD said

Yulissa Cristal Valero, 26, died at the scene

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A driver died Friday night after she ran a red light and collided with a tree, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred in the 6900 block of Ray Ellison near Loop 410 around 7:30 p.m.

Yulissa Cristal Valero, 26, died at the scene, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An SAPD preliminary report said Valero was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Ray Ellison. The report says she ran a red light and lost control of the vehicle as it slid sideways into a tree, impacting the driver’s side of the truck.

Police said no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

