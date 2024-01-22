‘There is no moving forward’: Savanah Soto’s family fights for justice as pregnant teen is laid to rest

Savanah Soto’s funeral mass will be held on January 22 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, according to her obituary.

SAN ANTONIO – Instead of celebrating a new life, Savanah Soto’s family is honoring two lives lost.

On Sunday night, they held a rosary for the pregnant teen, whose family says she was supposed to be induced right before Christmas.

“She needs to be laid down already,” Rachel Soto, Savanah’s grandmother said. “She suffered too much, and she doesn’t need to suffer anymore.”

Days after family reported Soto missing, San Antonio police found her and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, dead in a car on December 26.

“There is no moving forward,” Rachel Soto said.

An investigation found the couple was killed in a botched drug deal — police credit surveillance video from the night of the shooting for helping them track down the suspects.

Authorities believe 19-year-old Christopher Preciado is the sole killer and accuse his parents, Ramon Preciado and Myrta Romanos, of helping clean up the crime scene.

Court records say Romanos, who police arrested a week after the Preciados, owned the gun used in the murders.

“I hope they give them what they deserve,” said Rachel Soto. “Maybe life in prison for all that they did to her.”

Court records show Christopher Preciado has a pre-hearing set for February 5, and Ramon Preciado’s is set for February 6.

Romanos’ pre-hearing date is set for February 20, according to Bexar County Court Records.

