Man shot during disturbance outside Southwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home near the intersection of West Jewell Street and Brentwood Place, not far from Cupples Road.

According to police, a disturbance at the home turned into a shooting in the street. The shooter fled after the shooting.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. He’s expected to recover.

SAPD did not say exactly why the shooting occurred. It is unclear what the disturbance was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.