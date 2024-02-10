Man faces manslaughter charge for deadly street racing crash resulting in three deaths, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who was involved in a deadly street racing incident back in 2020.

Tanna Johnson is now charged with manslaughter. SAPD detectives say the three people who died were riding in the vehicle Johnson was driving.

Police said Johnson was racing another vehicle along McCullough and Pinewood Lance when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

Johnson’s recklessness caused the deaths of Briana Sorrell, James Ewell, and Derek Twyman, according to investigators.

