Woman hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck on Southwest Side, police say

Image of woman hit by truck on south zarzamora street near Vickers.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was hit by a pickup truck on the city’s Southwest Side late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Vickers Avenue, not far from Somerset Road after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, a woman had run out into the street when she was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, she was listed in “serious” condition.

SAPD said the driver of the truck was assessed for the possibility of a DWI. It is unclear if any charges are being filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.