Man stabbed during altercation between neighbors on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation between neighbors late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive, not far from War Cloud Street and Old Pearsall Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, an argument had broken out between the two neighbors and that led to the stabbing.

Police said one of the men was stabbed and cut multiple times during the altercation. The suspect fled after the fight and has not been found. The condition of the man stabbed is not currently known.

SAPD said they are not sure exactly what the man was stabbed with. It is unclear what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.