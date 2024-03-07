Investigators looking into suspicious house fire on city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters experienced a case of déjà vu on Thursday, as they were called to the same house where they were at just a week ago.

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Montezuma Street, not far from Guadalupe Street on the city’s West Side.

A battalion chief for the San Antonio Fire Department said it looked like the fire was started on the outside of the house, but the home was boarded up and secured. The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

The SAFD said they had previously responded to a fire at the same home about a week ago and that it also was on the outside of the house. Arson is still investigating the earlier fire.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is not currently known. There were no reported injuries.

A damage estimate to the home was not provided. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.