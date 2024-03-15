TRAFFIC ALERT: Another closure along Loop 1604 expected Saturday night

Texas Department of Transportation closure notice for Loop 1604 on for March 16, 2024

The Texas Department of Transportation said construction for a busy San Antonio interchange will begin this weekend.

The westbound lanes of Loop 1604 between the exit ramp to La Cantera Parkway and the entrance of the Interstate 10 interchange will be shut down, weather permitting, the agency said.

11PM SAT (3/16) UNTIL 5AM SUN (3/17) - Full closure of WB Loop 1604 from I-10 to La Cantera Pkwy for bridge work.



The ramp will be shut down between 11 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday for bridge construction purposes. Law enforcement members will be directing traffic in the area, TxDOT said.

Saturday’s closure is a part of TxDOT’s Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

TxDOT officials are asking Loop 1604 westbound drivers to use the La Cantera Parkway exit, continue traveling on the feeder road and re-enter the main westbound lanes of Loop 1604 after passing the Interstate 10 interchange.