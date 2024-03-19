Most wanted fugitive out of Colombia arrested in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A multi-department operation last week ended with the arrest of one of Colombia’s most wanted fugitives in New Braunfels.

Aderbis Segundo Pirela-Pirela, 29, was wanted by Columbian authorities on several charges.

The alleged charges included homicide, drug trafficking and extortion, Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Pirela was using the alias “Maracucho,” the post on X said.

Pirela, a Venezuelan citizen, unlawfully entered the United States on Jan. 2 near Eagle Pass, an HSI public affairs officer said in an emailed statement. Border patrol officers arrested him the same day near El Paso and issued a notice to appear.

USBP later issued Pirela an order of recognizance and released him from custody on Jan. 5, the statement said.

When asked what prompted Pirela to be released in El Paso, HSI referred back to their emailed statement.

Pirela was arrested in New Braunfels on March 12. He was transferred into ICE custody in San Antonio, pending the outcome of his immigration case, HSI said in their email.

KSAT emailed SAPD seeking comment on their involvement in Pirela's arrest but were referred back to HSI.

