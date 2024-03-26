Police ID 15-year-old killed in Kerrville crash

KERRVILLE – A 15-year-old who was killed in a crash in Kerrville over the weekend was identified by police.

Ayden Elyse Vargas, of Kerrville, died when the BMW he was traveling in hit a tree at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Holdsworth Drive, police said in a news release.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Fredericksburg was driving the car with four juvenile passengers, including Vargas.

The car was heading east on Holdsworth when the vehicle left the roadway and the driver overturned, hitting a tree, police said.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center. The three other passengers in the vehicle — two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old, all from Kerrville — were taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Two were treated and released, and one was taken to Unversity Hospital by ambulance. Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

No charges are pending as of Monday.

“Investigators are working to determine if alcohol, speed, distracted driving, or other factors played a role in this crash. This investigation is in its early stages and we have no other information to release at this time,” the release states.

Chief Chris McCall called the crash “tragic.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ayden in their time of grief,” McCall said in the release.