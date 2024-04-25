St. Philip’s College holds CultureFest & Rib Cook-off during Fiesta to support students

SAN ANTONIO – St. Philip’s College students are fired up after months of hard work designing and creating unique barbeque pits.

The welding club students are raffling off three barbeque pits they built at this year’s CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off, which is an official Fiesta event.

The students spent about six months making sure the items were ready to go for Fiesta.

“It’s amazing how they can take an idea from their head and put it into an actual presentation like they have on these pits,” John Hoyt, program director for the St. Philip’s College welding program said.

The students used the skills they learned in the welding program to create the barbecue pits.

“From the design part, they get to draw the blueprints. Fromt he blueprints they put it into a concept idea and they have instructors look at it to review make sure the ideas are going to work the way they want it to. And they start building it. They are using the skills that they are learning from our program to incorporate it in their design and build,” Hoyt said.

The proceeds from the raffle will support student scholarships.

The CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off will take place Thursday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the St. Philip’s College MLK campus. There will be music, food and vendors.