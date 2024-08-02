🎶 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Junior H, Joe Rogan, Legends of Hip-Hop

Happy weekend, everyone! August is finally here. There are plenty of festivities and fun to look forward to this weekend before school starts for the kiddos.

Even though school districts are starting up again soon, that doesn’t mean the summer fun should end. However, for the families who are focusing on their kids going back to school, many organizations are hosting school supply giveaways this weekend.

People can visit the Fiesta Noche Del Rio at the Arneson River Theater, see some hip-hop legends at the Frost Bank Center, or grab a fan-favorite cookie to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie day on Sunday.

Take a look at this weekend’s events.

Happening over the weekend

BACK-TO-SCHOOL GIVEAWAYS: With school starting up again, organizations and school districts across Bexar County will have back-to-school giveaways on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. The events will distribute school supply giveaways, free haircuts, immunizations and more. Read our story here

COCOMELON PARTY TIME: From Friday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 4, families can experience the first-of-its-kind CoComelon Party Time at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio Riverwalk. Kids can meet their favorite characters from the series. Tickets can be purchased here

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater located at 418 Villita St. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story here

MISSION KAYAK: Participants can rent a kayak at the Museum Reach, just north of downtown near the Pearl District. Rentals range between $35-$140. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27. Guests can reserve a rental here

JOE ROGAN: Joe Rogan — a Texas-based comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator — will perform "Joe Rogan in Concert" on Friday and Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Both his Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 shows are sold out, but you can view his stand-up comedy show live on Netflix on Aug. 3. Other comedians, such as Ron White and Tony Hinchcliffe, will accompany Rogan.

SAN ANTONIO FILM FESTIVAL: The film festival will continue to feature film screenings at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Radius Center until Sunday, Aug. 4. You can view the festival's schedule or purchase tickets here

SEAWORLD SUMMER SPECTACULAR: The park is celebrating its 60th anniversary with “Splash: A Sandsational Cirque Celebration,” the “So Much More to Sea” anniversary parade and the “HydroPower Xtreme FX” show. This event will continue until Sunday, Aug. 4.

Friday, August 2

FAMILY FLICK: The The San Antonio Museum of Art will have free artmaking activities for the family at 7 p.m. SAMA will then screen “Moana” in the West Courtyard from 8:30 to 10:15 p.m. SAMA is located at 200 W. Jones Ave.

JUNIOR H: The Mexican singer will perform in San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center as part of his "$ad Boyz Mania" tour. Tickets can be purchased on the Frost Bank Center website or Ticketmaster. Read more about it here

SUMMERWEEN PARTY: Bring your Halloween spirit to the "Summerween Party" from 8 p.m.- midnight at The Dollhouse at 619 W Hildebrand Ave. Each person dressed up in a costume will receive a prize. Tickets are $20 per person for games, trick-or-treating, touring the museum and more.

Saturday, August 3

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: Mission Marquee Plaza will host a Farmers & Artisans Market every first and third Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. until November. A yoga or Zumba class will begin at 9 a.m. During the event, you can find locally sourced foods, healthy cooking demos and seasonal tree adoptions. The market will be on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 this month. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

LEGENDS OF HIP-HOP: Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, E-40, Juvenile, Amanda Perez and N2 Deep are performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. You can purchase tickets here

NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS: Schedule a trip to experience the Bracken Bat Flight on Aug. 3 or Aug. 31. The largest bat colony gathers at Bracken Cave and flies off in the evening. Purchase your tickets here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will have a free movie screening of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" from 7-10:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Sunday, August 4

BIG3: Sports fans can enjoy a global 3-on-3 BIG3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz at 2 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The league consists of 12 teams. You can purchase your tickets here

FREE MARKET SQUARE SUMMER BASH: Market Square is celebrating the end of summer with a free Market Square Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 514 W. Commerce St. The event will have live entertainment, food vendors, artisan vendors, a hula hoop competition, kids' games and activities, and school supply giveaways while supplies last.

FREE SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga at The Good Kind is available to the public from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary's St. Participants can bring their own favorite mat. Brunch and mimosas will be available afterward.

LOCALS DAY - BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: Locals can get a free entry for Locals Day on Sunday. The downtown museum features art and artifacts representing the American West.

NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DAY: Chocolate chip cookie lovers will surely like this freebie. On Aug. 4, the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel will give out a free chocolate chip cookie, or an allergy-friendly version of one, to all guests who swing by any DoubleTree by Hilton.

