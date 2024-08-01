THINGS TO DO IN AUGUST: Explore festivals, events to close out the summer season

SAN ANTONIO – The summer ends in mid-September, but there’s still plenty of fun you and your family can enjoy before the season comes to a close.
San Antonians can celebrate the season with festivals, concerts, or even just touring the Alamo City and surrounding areas.
Here is a list of events happening throughout August:
Artists and comedians visiting the Alamo City:
- Barry Manilow: Barry Manilow’s “final concert” will be at the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 15. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Donny Osmond: The legendary performer Donny Osmond is bringing his Las Vegas show to the Tobin Center on Aug. 1. The 90-minute show will feature musical performances, such as the Broadway-style production of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” his classic hit from Disney’s “Mulan.”
- Grupo Frontera: Grupo Frontera is making a stop at the Frost bank Center on Aug. 17 for their “Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada” tour. You can purchase tickets here.
- George Lopez: The comedian will return to the Alamo City for his “Alllriiiighhttt, Texas” comedy tour on Aug. 10 at the Frost Bank Center. You can purchase tickets here.
- Junior H: The Mexican singer will perform in San Antonio on Aug. 2 at the Frost Bank Center as part of his “$ad Boyz Mania” tour. Tickets can be purchased on the Frost Bank Center website or Ticketmaster.
- Joe Rogan: Joe Rogan — a Texas-based comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator — will perform “Joe Rogan in Concert” on Friday and Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Both his Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 shows are sold out, but you can view his stand-up comedy show live on Netflix on Aug. 3. Other comedians, such as Ron White and Tony Hinchcliffe, will accompany Rogan.
- The Pharcyde: Alternative hip-hop group The Pharcyde will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Stable Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.
Festivals:
- Festival of India: The India Association of San Antonio will host a free festival will be from 2- 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at La Villita Historic Village located at 418 Villita St. The event will include a parade, shopping, a Bollywood dance, cultural programs, food and live music.
- Food festival - SeaWorld San Antonio: The amusement park is hosting the “Red, White and BBQ: Tastes of America” festival to highlight five different kinds of barbecue from across the country every weekend starting Aug. 9 until Sept. 2. The park will offer live music and a five-punch lanyard for $30.99. SeaWorld San Antonio Pass Members get two additional samples when they purchase a lanyard.
- Ford Parade of Lights: Hosted by the San Antonio River Walk, this free event features illuminated boats floating on the downtown River Walk from 8-10 p.m. on Aug. 30-Sept. 2 and Sept. 7- 8.
- Fredericksburg Texas Testicle Festival: The festival offers all-you-can-eat fried bull testicles, burgers, pork sandwiches and ribeye steaks. It is scheduled for Aug. 10 and Aug. 31 at 7905 Old San Antonio Rd. Tickets for either date can be purchased here.
- RetroFit Summer Fest: This free festival is a ‘90s-themed pop culture market filled with anime merchandise, themed art and food. It will take place on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on both days.
- San Antonio Film Festival: The film festival will continue to feature film screenings at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Radius Center until Aug. 4. You can view the festival’s schedule or purchase tickets here.
Fitness:
- Free Community Yoga at Hemisfair: Free Community Yoga offers Sunday classes twice a month from 9-10 a.m. at the Great Lawn in Civic Park. You can join the class on Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Register here for a free class.
- Sunday Yoga: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.
For the kids and family:
- Back-to-School giveaways: It’s almost time to head back to school, which means families have to start planning for the new 2024-2025 academic school year. Many organizations and school districts across Bexar County and surrounding areas are participating in school supply giveaways, free haircuts, immunizations and more.
- CoComelon Party Time: From Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, families can experience the first-of-its-kind CoComelon Party Time at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio Riverwalk. Kids can meet their favorite characters from the series. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Eat & Play in Travis Park: Travis Park hosts an Eat & Play event every second Friday of the month — this month from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Aug. 9. The park will have food trucks, music and activities. Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St.
- Family Flick: “Moana”: The San Antonio Museum of Art will have artmaking activities for the family at 7 p.m. SAMA will then screen “Moana” in the West Courtyard from 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. SAMA is located at 200 W. Jones Ave.
- Farmers & Artisans Market: Mission Marquee Plaza will host a Farmers & Artisans Market every first and third Saturday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. until November. A yoga or Zumba class will begin at 9 a.m. During the event, you can find local sourced foods, healthy cooking demos and seasonal tree adoptions. The market will be on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 this month. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
- Locals Day - San Antonio Zoo: Bring the family to the zoo on Locals Day on Aug. 4 or Aug. 12. Local visitors can get in for $8 each.
- Market Square Summer Bash: Market Square is celebrating the end of summer with a free Market Square Summer Bash from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 514 W. Commerce St. The event will have live entertainment, food vendors, artisan vendors, a hula hoop competition, kids’ games and activities and school supply giveaways while supplies last.
- Market Square Labor Day Celebration: Market Square will celebrate Labor Day weekend at the Historic Market Square with live music, food vendors and more from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. from Aug. 31 until Sept. 2.
- Movies by Moonlight at Hemisfair: Every Tuesday, Hemisfair screens different movies from 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at the Great Lawn in Civic Park at 210 S Alamo St. On Aug. 6, Hemisfair will screen “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at dusk. On Aug. 13, Hemisfair will show “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” “Jurassic Park” will be screened on Aug. 20.
- Natural Bridge Caverns: Schedule a trip to experience the Bracken Bat Flight on Aug. 3 or Aug. 31. The largest bat colony gathers at Bracken Cave and flies off in the evening. Purchase your tickets here.
- Movies in Frost Plaza: The Rock at La Cantera is hosting the Rock & Shop Night Market from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 17 at 1 Spurs Way. The event will feature a free screening of “Lilo & Stitch” and over 25 vendors.
- Outdoor Family Film Series: The Mission Marquee Plaza will have free movie screenings from 7- 10:30 p.m. three times a month until November. On Aug. 3, participants can watch the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” On Aug. 15, the plaza will show “Pretty In Pink.” Guests can watch the showing “Wonka” on Aug. 17. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
- River Walk LIVE!: A free monthly concert series that happens every third Thursday — this month from 7- 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, brings local and national talent to perform at the Arneson River Theatre at La Villita located at 418 Villita St. The artists will perform musical acts. Seating is a first-come, first-served basis.
- SeaWorld Summer Spectacular: The park is celebrating its 60th anniversary with “Splash: A Sandsational Cirque Celebration,” the “So Much More to Sea” anniversary parade and the “HydroPower Xtreme FX” show. This event will continue until Aug. 4.
- Splash pads: If rivers, lakes and pools are out of reach for you and your family, you can still take your kids to splash pads around San Antonio, New Braunfels and Seguin to beat the Texas heat.
- Summerween Party: Bring your Halloween spirit and dress up in a costume to the “Summerween Party” from 8 p.m.- midnight on Aug. 2 at The Dollhouse at 619 W Hildebrand Ave. Each person dressed up in a costume will receive a prize. Tickets are $20 per person for games, trick-or-treating, touring the museum and more.
Stay cool indoors:
- Artpace: The downtown art museum at 445 N. Main Ave. is always free and open to the public.
- Briscoe Western Art Museum: This downtown museum presents art and artifacts representing the American West. Locals can get free entry for Locals Day on the first Sunday of each month.
- Contemporary at Blue Star: This nonprofit contemporary art organization offers exhibits and programs that are free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged. Contemporary at Blue Star is located at 116 Blue Star.
- iFLY San Antonio: The business at 15915 W. Interstate 10, near The Rim, brings the fun of skydiving indoors.
- Ruby City: This contemporary art museum south of downtown presents more than 1,400 works from the Linda Pace Foundation Collection, including paintings, sculptures, installations and videos. Ruby City is always free and open to the public at 150 Camp St.
- San Antonio Museum of Art: SAMA has a comprehensive catalog of ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art. Bexar County residents can get free admission from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. The museum is located at 200 W. Jones Ave.
- Sea Life + Legoland Discovery Center: Sea Life offers over 3,000 creatures in over 10 exhibits, including sharks, rescued sea turtles, jellyfish and more. The Legoland Discovery Center allows guests to build LEGO creations. The center is at the Rivercenter Shops at 849 E Commerce St.
- The Alamo: Learn about Texas history and visit exhibits at the Alamo. Admission to the Alamo Church and grounds is always free, but reservations are required.
- The DoSeum: Formerly known as the San Antonio Children’s Museum, the DoSeum offers hands-on learning for curious minds. Free Family Night is the first Monday of the month, and Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, or U.S. Trust cardholders can also gain a free ticket on the first full weekend of the month.
- The McNay: This is Texas’ first modern art museum and includes more than 22,000 works. It is located at 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave. Visitors can get free entry from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 5 p.m. on the first Sundays of the month.
- The Witte Museum: The museum at 3801 Broadway has more than 320,000 historic and contemporary artifacts and works of art. Bexar County residents can get free general admission from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
This list will be updated as more events are announced.