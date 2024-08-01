THINGS TO DO IN AUGUST: Explore festivals, events to close out the summer season

SAN ANTONIO – The summer ends in mid-September, but there’s still plenty of fun you and your family can enjoy before the season comes to a close.

San Antonians can celebrate the season with festivals, concerts, or even just touring the Alamo City and surrounding areas.

Here is a list of events happening throughout August:

Artists and comedians visiting the Alamo City:

Barry Manilow: Barry Manilow’s “final concert” will be at the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 15. Tickets can be purchased here

Donny Osmond: The legendary performer Donny Osmond is bringing his Las Vegas show to the Tobin Center on Aug. 1. The 90-minute show will feature musical performances, such as the Broadway-style production of "I'll Make a Man Out of You," his classic hit from Disney's "Mulan."

FLOW: If you enjoy listening to anime music, the Japanese rock band FLOW will perform at The Espee on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. for the “FLOW WORLD TOUR- ANIME SHIBARI 2024-2025.” You can purchase tickets here

Grupo Frontera: Grupo Frontera is making a stop at the Frost bank Center on Aug. 17 for their “Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada” tour. You can purchase tickets here

George Lopez: The comedian will return to the Alamo City for his “Alllriiiighhttt, Texas” comedy tour on Aug. 10 at the Frost Bank Center. You can purchase tickets here

Junior H: The Mexican singer will perform in San Antonio on Aug. 2 at the Frost Bank Center as part of his "$ad Boyz Mania" tour. Tickets can be purchased on the Frost Bank Center website or Ticketmaster

Joe Rogan: Joe Rogan — a Texas-based comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator — will perform "Joe Rogan in Concert" on Friday and Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Both his Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 shows are sold out, but you can view his stand-up comedy show live on Netflix on Aug. 3. Other comedians, such as Ron White and Tony Hinchcliffe, will accompany Rogan.

The Pharcyde: Alternative hip-hop group The Pharcyde will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Stable Hall. Tickets can be purchased here

Festivals:

Fitness:

Free Community Yoga at Hemisfair: Free Community Yoga offers Sunday classes twice a month from 9-10 a.m. at the Great Lawn in Civic Park. You can join the class on Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Register here for a free class.

Sunday Yoga: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.

For the kids and family:

Stay cool indoors:

Artpace: The downtown art museum at 445 N. Main Ave. is always free and open to the public.

Briscoe Western Art Museum: This downtown museum presents art and artifacts representing the American West. Locals can get free entry for Locals Day on the first Sunday of each month.

Contemporary at Blue Star: This nonprofit contemporary art organization offers exhibits and programs that are free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged. Contemporary at Blue Star is located at 116 Blue Star.

iFLY San Antonio: The business at 15915 W. Interstate 10, near The Rim, brings the fun of skydiving indoors.

Ruby City: This contemporary art museum south of downtown presents more than 1,400 works from the Linda Pace Foundation Collection, including paintings, sculptures, installations and videos. Ruby City is always free and open to the public at 150 Camp St.

San Antonio Museum of Art: SAMA has a comprehensive catalog of ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art. Bexar County residents can get free admission from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. The museum is located at 200 W. Jones Ave.

Sea Life + Legoland Discovery Center: Sea Life offers over 3,000 creatures in over 10 exhibits, including sharks, rescued sea turtles, jellyfish and more. The Legoland Discovery Center allows guests to build LEGO creations. The center is at the Rivercenter Shops at 849 E Commerce St.

The Alamo: Learn about Texas history and visit exhibits at the Alamo. Admission to the Alamo Church and grounds is always free, but reservations are required.

The DoSeum: Formerly known as the San Antonio Children's Museum, the DoSeum offers hands-on learning for curious minds. Free Family Night is the first Monday of the month, and Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, or U.S. Trust cardholders can also gain a free ticket on the first full weekend of the month.

The McNay: This is Texas' first modern art museum and includes more than 22,000 works. It is located at 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave. Visitors can get free entry from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 5 p.m. on the first Sundays of the month.

The Witte Museum: The museum at 3801 Broadway has more than 320,000 historic and contemporary artifacts and works of art. Bexar County residents can get free general admission from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.