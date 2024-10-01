🎃 Things to do in October: Halloween, Muertos Fest, Big Texas Comicon

It’s finally October! This vibrant month has a variety of events that highlight Halloween festivities, cultural celebrations for Hispanic Heritage, and fall harvest festivals.

Of course, there are always the classic Halloween activities such as haunted houses or pumpkin patches to go to. You can also check out some music festivals and free movie screenings at different locations, such as the Mission Marquee Plaza or The Rock at La Cantera.

Concertgoers can plan to see artists like Ana Gabriel or Becky G, who are planning to visit the Alamo City. Comedians such as Cat & Nat and Bill Maher are also making their way to town. If you plan on attending any of those shows, share your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect.

Here’s October’s list of exciting events:

Oct. 1-7 events:

AKI MATSURI FALL FESTIVAL: The Japan America Society of San Antonio will host a free, family-friendly event on Oct. 5 at Camargo Park, 5738 Castroville Road. The event will feature Japanese performances and games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors will also be selling crafts and merch. Reserve your free spot The Japan America Society of San Antonio will host a free, family-friendly event on Oct. 5 at Camargo Park, 5738 Castroville Road. The event will feature Japanese performances and games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors will also be selling crafts and merch. Reserve your free spot here

ANA GABRIEL: The multi-award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Gabriel will celebrate five decades of artistry on her “Un Deseo Mas Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased The multi-award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Gabriel will celebrate five decades of artistry on her “Un Deseo Mas Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here

BOERNE BOOK FESTIVAL: A day of author discussion panels, book signings, and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Main Plaza, 100 North Main Street in Boerne. The A day of author discussion panels, book signings, and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Main Plaza, 100 North Main Street in Boerne. The Boerne Book Festival is a free event for the public.

CAT & NAT: The duo will perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available The duo will perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available here

DANNY OCEAN: Venezuelan singer and songwriter Danny Ocean is set to perform his 2024 “Reflexa Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available Venezuelan singer and songwriter Danny Ocean is set to perform his 2024 “Reflexa Tour” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here

DISNEY JR. LIVE TOUR: The “Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” will have two shows, one at noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The “Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” will have two shows, one at noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

FELIPE ESPARZA: The comedian is bringing his “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are available The comedian is bringing his “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are available here

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Wish” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

FIRST FRIGHT FRIDAY: will host a free admission event for First Fright Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 4 at 610 W. Hildebrand Ave. Additionally, the museum will host Night of the Living Dolls every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1 from 8-11 p.m. The museum will also be open on Halloween night from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person for the The Haunted Dollhouse will host a free admission event for First Fright Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 4 at 610 W. Hildebrand Ave. Additionally, the museum will host Night of the Living Dolls every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1 from 8-11 p.m. The museum will also be open on Halloween night from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person for the Night of the Living Dolls event.

FREDERICKSBURG: If you’re feeling like taking a small road trip, celebrate If you’re feeling like taking a small road trip, celebrate Oktoberfest in the three-day celebration starting Oct. 4 in Fredericksburg. The festival sets up big tents on Marktplatz that will feature music, food, beer and more. Tickets for Oct. 4 are $15, Oct. 5 are $20, and Oct. 6 are $25. Children ages seven through 12 can get in for $1.

INTERNATIONAL LATIN JAZZ & ARTS FEST: The Starlite Organization for the Arts will host the first annual International Latin Jazz & Arts Festival from noon to 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the University of Texas at San Antonio, 501 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. The festival is free entry to the public, and there will be free parking across the street under the Interstate 35 bridge on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will see exhibitors, artisans, Latin food, and more at the festival.

MARC MARON: The comedian will perform his “All In Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available The comedian will perform his “All In Tour” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available here

MONARCH BUTTERFLY & POLLINATOR FESTIVAL: The ninth annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival will celebrate monarch butterflies, pollinators, and ecosystems. Over 35 educational partners will be at the free festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Brackenridge Park to provide hands-on and nature-based experiences for the public. Click The ninth annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival will celebrate monarch butterflies, pollinators, and ecosystems. Over 35 educational partners will be at the free festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Brackenridge Park to provide hands-on and nature-based experiences for the public. Click here to reserve a spot at the event.

“NICHOS Y DICHOS”: MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of “Nichos y Dichos ” on display created by women artists. The artwork will have phrases that contain advice and popular wisdom. The exhibit will be available until Oct. 4 at Rinconcito de Esperanza, located at 816 S. Colorado Street. Guests interested in a visit can call 210-228-0201.

RIVER ARTOBER: A two-day outdoor art event that will feature artists across Texas that will sell handmade art and crafts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 at La Villita. A two-day outdoor art event that will feature artists across Texas that will sell handmade art and crafts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 at La Villita. River Artober is free admission.

STABLE STEIN FEST: The The Oktoberfest celebration will start at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Stable Hall. The free, family-friendly event will include stein-holding contests, German bands, and German food.

TACOS & TEQUILA FESTIVAL: This all-day experience will feature lucha libre wrestling, hand-crafted margaritas, and more. It will be from 2 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 1 Retama Pkwy in Selma. The lineup will feature T.I., Fat Joe, Frankie J., and more. General admission tickets are $69 and can be purchased This all-day experience will feature lucha libre wrestling, hand-crafted margaritas, and more. It will be from 2 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 1 Retama Pkwy in Selma. The lineup will feature T.I., Fat Joe, Frankie J., and more. General admission tickets are $69 and can be purchased here

WINE & WHISKEY WALK: The annual fall Wine and Whiskey Walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the The annual fall Wine and Whiskey Walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Village at Stone Oak , 22610 US-281. Tickets are $30 online and $35 at the gate. Children under 12 years old get in for free, however, all ticket holders must show an ID before entering.

Oct. 7-13 events:

Oct. 14-20 events:

ANA BARBARA: The singer-songwriter will bring her The singer-songwriter will bring her “Reina Grupera Tour” to the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

BARKTOBERFEST: The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions, and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions, and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click here for a list of prices to sign up your furry friend.

DAVID SEDARIS: Sedaris will be in the Alamo City at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Tickets are available Sedaris will be in the Alamo City at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center. Tickets are available here

D.L. HUGHLEY: The comedian will perform in the evenings from Oct. 18-20 at the LOL Comedy Club. Hours and tickets are available The comedian will perform in the evenings from Oct. 18-20 at the LOL Comedy Club. Hours and tickets are available here

FALL FEST: Village at Stone Oak will host a free Village at Stone Oak will host a free Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 22610 US-281. The event will include a costume contest, kid’s crafts, a photo booth, live entertainment, trick-or-treating, and more.

FLIX AT LA CANTERA: The Rock at La Cantera will host a special movie screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

JAZZ FALL CONCERT SERIES: San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free Jazz Fall Concert at the Japanese Tea Garden on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LUMINARIA CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL: The The free festival will have an immersive nighttime display of lights at a new location this year. People can attend the event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 19 at St. Paul Square east of downtown San Antonio. Luminaria celebrates the arts by bringing artists from various disciplines to exhibit and perform in the outdoor setting.

RIVER WALK LIVE!: This This free monthly concert series happens every third Thursday. This month, from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 17, local and national talent will perform at the Arneson River Theatre at La Villita, 418 Villita St. Briscoe the Band will perform this month. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL: The The festival will pour hundreds of premium and craft beers from over 100 breweries from around the world starting at noon on Oct. 19 at Crockett Park. All guests must be 21 years or older with a valid ID. Tickets for the 2 p.m. entry are $45. Most tickets have sold out, but there are still some other time-entry tickets available online

SPRING BRANCH: will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Anhalt Dance Hall, 2390 Anhalt Road in Spring Branch. There will be live music from two bands, family-friendly activities, and German food. Tickets cost $10. Oktoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Anhalt Dance Hall, 2390 Anhalt Road in Spring Branch. There will be live music from two bands, family-friendly activities, and German food. Tickets cost $10.

VINO FEST: La Villita will host Vino Fest dinner, which will feature an evening with a five-course Mexican dinner with wines from Puerta del Lobo from Querétaro, Mexico, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The festival will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at La Villita. Tickets are $50 and includes the tasting of over 50 wines and admission to the festival.

Oct. 21-27 events:

BECKY G: The global pop sensation will perform at the Boeing Center at Tech Port at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. Tickets are available The global pop sensation will perform at the Boeing Center at Tech Port at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. Tickets are available here

BEXAR COUNTY’S PCT. 2 FALL FEST: The Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free The Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free fall festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Rodriguez Park, 2060 Rodriguez Ave. There will be a costume contest, live music, and other free activities at the festival.

CAVERN FALL BAT FEST: Natural Bridge Caverns will host weekend fall events starting Oct. 5 until Oct. 27 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. Guests can get access to the AMZEn’ Ranch Round-Up when they wear a family-friendly costume to the park. There will also be trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. More information can be found Natural Bridge Caverns will host weekend fall events starting Oct. 5 until Oct. 27 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. Guests can get access to the AMZEn’ Ranch Round-Up when they wear a family-friendly costume to the park. There will also be trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. More information can be found online

DAY OF THE DEAD: La Villita will host a Day of the Dead celebration from Oct. 25 to 27. There will be live music, altar-building workshops and more. The celebration will include a river parade at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. More information can be found La Villita will host a Day of the Dead celebration from Oct. 25 to 27. There will be live music, altar-building workshops and more. The celebration will include a river parade at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. More information can be found here

FOURTH FRIDAYS: On Oct. 25, an evening at On Oct. 25, an evening at The Rock at La Cantera will feature live music, a market, and food from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

MUERTOS FEST: Honor and celebrate the loved ones who have passed during the 12th annual Día de los Muertos Festival, also known as Honor and celebrate the loved ones who have passed during the 12th annual Día de los Muertos Festival, also known as Muertos Fest , at Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hemisfair. The festival is free, and more information can be found online . KSAT will air a special broadcast of the festivities on KSAT-12, KSAT.com , and KSAT+ from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Oct. 28-31 events:

ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT: Families can swing by for free food, candy and prizes during the Families can swing by for free food, candy and prizes during the Trunk or treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the parking lot of Harmony Church, 12088 Old Corpus Christi.

SEVENTEEN: The K-pop group will perform their The K-pop group will perform their “Right Here World Tour” for two nights at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

Recurring events:

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.

“HAPPY FRIGHTS” & “HAUNTING NIGHTS”: During Happy Frights, guests can receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern, adventure through a neon-light maze, and more starting Oct. 3 until Oct. 31, with entry times starting at 5 p.m. at the During Happy Frights, guests can receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern, adventure through a neon-light maze, and more starting Oct. 3 until Oct. 31, with entry times starting at 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden . Haunting Nights begins at 8 p.m. The night experience will have a pumpkin tunnel, a maze of surprises in the neon labyrinth, and more. Tickets and more information can be found online

HARVEST MARKETS: Pearl will host its Pearl will host its Harvest Markets every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Oct. 2 until Nov. 6. The event will feature fall-themed artisan goods, local vendors, and live music.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

“MARIACHI MONDAYS”: A series of pop-up mariachi performances throughout Pearl Park will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 14.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

“MOVIE MONDAYS”: Pearl will bring back “Movie Mondays” from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Pearl will announce future movie titles through its Pearl will bring back “Movie Mondays” from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Pearl will announce future movie titles through its social media pages

MUSIC ON THE SPRINGS: Pearl will host Music on the Springs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday until Nov. 29 at 1100 Springs Plaza. The events will feature artisans, vendors, food, and live music. On Sept. 13, visitors will see singer and songwriter Elise Road on the stage.

OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will have free movie screenings from 6-10:30 p.m. every month until November. On Oct. 5, participants can watch the “Corpse Bride.” On Oct. 17, the plaza will show “The Mummy.” Guests can watch the showing “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” on Oct. 19. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.

TRICKS & TREATS: The The SEA LIFE Aquarium San Antonio will host a daily event for the family to help Serafina the Sea Witch by solving challenges while exploring the exhibit until Nov. 3 at 849 E. Commerce St. Guests could earn SEA LIFE Halloween-themed freebies. The event is no additional charge once you purchased a ticket to the exhibit.

ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo continues its annual The San Antonio Zoo continues its annual Zoo Boo event until Oct. 31. Guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme the zoo will host. From Oct. 5-6, the zoo’s theme will be Cryptid Days, from Oct. 12-13, the theme will be Superhero Days and from Oct. 19-20 the theme will be Decade Dress Up. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here

Haunted houses:

13TH FLOOR: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? The famous haunted house will continue on selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? The famous haunted house will continue on selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets here if you dare.

FRIGHT FEST: “The Conjuring Universe” and “Stranger Things” are two new haunts that will make Six Flags Fiesta Texas guests scream until Nov. 3. There will also be six other haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment at the theme park — interested for a scare? Visit Six Flags online for more information.

HOWL-O-SCREAM: Be ready to be spooked at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories” until Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click Be ready to be spooked at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories” until Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click here for more information.

SISTERS GRIMM GHOST TOURS: Get spooked during a Get spooked during a ghost bus tour that recurs every evening until Nov. 10 at 204 Alamo Plaza. Tour prices start at $25 for a haunted history ghost walk or $45 for the bus tour. Times vary depending on the availability.

TERRORLAND HAUNTED ADVENTURE: “Expedition Terror” is open at Terrorland until Nov. 2 to bring a haunting hayride on a hillside trail on the Southeast Side. “Expedition Terror” is open at Terrorland until Nov. 2 to bring a haunting hayride on a hillside trail on the Southeast Side. Terrorland Haunted Adventure is located at 15204 E Loop 1604 S.

