⚽ Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Big Texas Comicon, Clasico Regio, Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Hi, everyone! Welcome to the weekend. I hope you have gone to pumpkin patches or explored haunted houses during this spooky season.

Are you a fan of barbacoa? If you are, you’re in luck. Grab a taco or two during the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival this weekend. But if you’re not a fan of barbacoa, you can always check out the San Antonio Pizza Festival on Sunday.

There are always other things to do this weekend, like concerts or seeing comedians such as Bill Maher. If you’re going to see any concerts or comedians this weekend, upload your photos through KSAT Connect!

Here’s a list of cool events to check out this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

Friday, Oct. 11

CINEMA NIGHT: at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will show a free screening of “Maleficent” at 7 p.m. Cinema on Will’s Plaza at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will show a free screening of “Maleficent” at 7 p.m.

FAMILY FLICKS: The The San Antonio Museum of Art will show a free screening of Coco from 7 to 9 p.m. at 200 W. Jones Ave. Artmaking activities will start at 5 p.m.

JEFF ARCURI: The comedian will visit the Alamo City to perform his “The Full Beans Fall Tour” at 7 p.m. at the Tobin Center. Tickets are available The comedian will visit the Alamo City to perform his “The Full Beans Fall Tour” at 7 p.m. at the Tobin Center. Tickets are available here

THE ROCK AT LA CANTERA: Celebrate Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Rock at La Cantera with Stein-hosting contests, live music, and German street food from 6-11 p.m. General admission to the event is $17.50 per person, and VIP tickets are $75. Children under seven can get in for free. You can purchase tickets here

Saturday, Oct. 12

BILL MAHER: The comedian will bring his “The WTF? Tour” at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will bring his “The WTF? Tour” at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

CANNONS: The band will perform their “Heartbeat Highway Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The band will perform their “Heartbeat Highway Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

CIBOLOFEST: The The festival will have live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Multi Event Center, 200 S. Main St. There will also be a craft market, a petting zoo, carnival wristbands for sale, and more.

CLASICO REGIO: The Tigres take on their fierce rivals, the Rayados de Monterrey, at 6 p.m. at the Alamodome. Tickets can be purchased The Tigres take on their fierce rivals, the Rayados de Monterrey, at 6 p.m. at the Alamodome. Tickets can be purchased here

HARVEST FEST: Hemisfair will host its final Hemisfair will host its final Super Fun Saturday with H-E-B from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include free activities and entertainment, pumpkin photo ops, and fall crafts. Each child will receive a small pumpkin with a kid-friendly decoration kit on a first-come, first-served basis.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

SAN ANTONIO COMEDY ALL-STARS VARIETY SHOW: A variety of comedians are set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available A variety of comedians are set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available here

Sunday, Oct. 13

CHAYANNE: The artist will bring his “Bailemos Otra Vez Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased The artist will bring his “Bailemos Otra Vez Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.

HISPANIC TRAILS CULTURAL FESTIVAL: The The sixth annual Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival will be from 1 to 8 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas. The festival will feature Latin-Hispanic American heritage, music, folkloric dances, and food from 15 Latin American-Hispanic countries, including México, Cuba, Honduras, and more. The cultural festival is a free, family-friendly admission.

LOS TEMERARIOS: The Mexican band will bring its “Hasta Siempre Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets can be found The Mexican band will bring its “Hasta Siempre Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets can be found here

SAN ANTONIO PIZZA FESTIVAL: Enjoy live music and pizza while the Alamo Biscuit Co. presents the second annual Enjoy live music and pizza while the Alamo Biscuit Co. presents the second annual San Antonio Pizza Festival from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20. Kids and teens under 17 get in for free with a purchase of one general admission.

