⚽ Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Big Texas Comicon, Clasico Regio, Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Hi, everyone! Welcome to the weekend. I hope you have gone to pumpkin patches or explored haunted houses during this spooky season.
Are you a fan of barbacoa? If you are, you’re in luck. Grab a taco or two during the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival this weekend. But if you’re not a fan of barbacoa, you can always check out the San Antonio Pizza Festival on Sunday.
Recommended Videos
There are always other things to do this weekend, like concerts or seeing comedians such as Bill Maher. If you’re going to see any concerts or comedians this weekend, upload your photos through KSAT Connect!
Here’s a list of cool events to check out this weekend:
Happening over the weekend:
- BARBACOA & BIG RED FEST: H-E-B presents its 2024 Barbacoa and Big Red Festival from noon to midnight on Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Freeman Coliseum grounds and Expo Hall. If you’re not a fan of barbacoa, the festival will have other food and beverage options to select from. General admission tickets cost $20 per person. Children under 13 get in for free. Tickets can be purchased here.
- BIG TEXAS COMICON: Actors such as the cast from “Cobra Kai” or Jon Bernthal from “The Walking Dead” and many more will attend Big Texas Comicon from Oct. 11-13 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Tickets can still be purchased here.
- FALL RIVER WALK ARTISAN SHOW: The artisan show will have over 40 handmade artisan booths, pottery, and more from Oct. 11-13 at the River Walk Extension, near the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce building and Shops at Rivercenter.
- GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL: Enjoy live music, wine and more during the 38th annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival this weekend in New Braunfels. Admission is free to the Tasting and Tunes event with a purchase of a tasting ticket, which will be available at the event, for a wine or beer sample from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at The Grapevine, 1612 Hunter Road. You could also check out artists such as William Clark Green or The Great Divide and enjoy festival food from noon to 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road. General tickets for the Sunday Showdown, including various artists, are $125 online. More information can be found online.
- “HAPPY FRIGHTS” & “HAUNTING NIGHTS”: During Happy Frights, guests can receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern, adventure through a neon-light maze until Oct. 31, with entry times starting at 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Haunting Nights begins at 8 p.m. The night experience will have a pumpkin tunnel, a maze of surprises in the neon labyrinth, and more. Tickets and more information can be found online.
- HAUNTED HOUSES: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? How does it sound to get frightened at Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, scream your way towards Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld or go through a haunting hayride on a hillside trail at Terrorland Haunted Adventure? There’s a little bit of fright for everyone. Also, don’t forget plenty of haunting tours in San Antonio, such as Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours. Check out our story for more details on these popular haunted houses.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.
- MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Market Square filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in October.
- PUMPKIN PATCHES: Many locations have brought back the traditional and fun fall activities this weekend. Places such as BellCreek Acres, Devine Acres Farm, Uhland Fall Fest and more are some places to visit for a fun day at the patch. For more details on their hours and pricing, be sure to check out our story!
- ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo continues its annual Zoo Boo event until Oct. 31. This weekend, guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme of the zoo, which will be mystery monster weekend. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here.
Friday, Oct. 11
- CINEMA NIGHT: Cinema on Will’s Plaza at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will show a free screening of “Maleficent” at 7 p.m.
- FAMILY FLICKS: The San Antonio Museum of Art will show a free screening of Coco from 7 to 9 p.m. at 200 W. Jones Ave. Artmaking activities will start at 5 p.m.
- JEFF ARCURI: The comedian will visit the Alamo City to perform his “The Full Beans Fall Tour” at 7 p.m. at the Tobin Center. Tickets are available here.
- THE ROCK AT LA CANTERA: Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Rock at La Cantera with Stein-hosting contests, live music, and German street food from 6-11 p.m. General admission to the event is $17.50 per person, and VIP tickets are $75. Children under seven can get in for free. You can purchase tickets here.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- BILL MAHER: The comedian will bring his “The WTF? Tour” at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- CANNONS: The band will perform their “Heartbeat Highway Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- CIBOLOFEST: The festival will have live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Multi Event Center, 200 S. Main St. There will also be a craft market, a petting zoo, carnival wristbands for sale, and more.
- CLASICO REGIO: The Tigres take on their fierce rivals, the Rayados de Monterrey, at 6 p.m. at the Alamodome. Tickets can be purchased here.
- HARVEST FEST: Hemisfair will host its final Super Fun Saturday with H-E-B from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include free activities and entertainment, pumpkin photo ops, and fall crafts. Each child will receive a small pumpkin with a kid-friendly decoration kit on a first-come, first-served basis.
- LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.
- SAN ANTONIO COMEDY ALL-STARS VARIETY SHOW: A variety of comedians are set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available here.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- CHAYANNE: The artist will bring his “Bailemos Otra Vez Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here.
- FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offer free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.
- HISPANIC TRAILS CULTURAL FESTIVAL: The sixth annual Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival will be from 1 to 8 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas. The festival will feature Latin-Hispanic American heritage, music, folkloric dances, and food from 15 Latin American-Hispanic countries, including México, Cuba, Honduras, and more. The cultural festival is a free, family-friendly admission.
- LOS TEMERARIOS: The Mexican band will bring its “Hasta Siempre Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets can be found here.
- SAN ANTONIO PIZZA FESTIVAL: Enjoy live music and pizza while the Alamo Biscuit Co. presents the second annual San Antonio Pizza Festival from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20. Kids and teens under 17 get in for free with a purchase of one general admission.
What’s trending: