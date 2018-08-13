Man pleads guilty to 2016 shooting death, gets 40-year prison sentence

SAN ANTONIO - A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in the December 2016 shooting death of a 61-year-old man.

In exchange for pleading guilty to murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges, Antonio Antoine Brown was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Brown was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in the slaying of John Harmon in the 400 block of Nash Boulevard on the city's Southeast Side.

Investigators said Brown opened fire on Harmon's nephew as Brown walked up to Harmon's house. Harmon came out of the house and fired back.

Harmon was fatally wounded.

Brown was also wounded.

