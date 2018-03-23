Man runs from officers, jumps off bridge, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A man ran from police officers and jumped off a bridge late Thursday on the city's West Side.

Police said the man, who is in his 20s, was riding a bicycle around 11:30 p.m. at West Poplar and North Elmendorf, when officers stopped him.

Officers discovered the man was named on a traffic warrant, and that's when he ran from them and jumped off a bridge and into a ditch.

The man was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

He will be charged with evading arrest and possibly drug charges, police said.

