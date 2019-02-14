Man sentenced to 99 years for killing common-law wife

SAN ANTONIO - A 37-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 99 years in prison for the shooting death of his common-law wife.

Gabriel Martinez could have received a maximum punishment of life in prison for the slaying of Lori Lee Ortiz in May 2016, but after deliberating for two-and-a-half hours, jurors decided on the lesser punishment.

He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

Martinez took the witness stand in his own defense and testified that he was the only person who could have shot Ortiz, but he didn't intend to kill her.

The defendant told jurors that he and Ortiz were arguing over pawning a gun and that he was trying to pull the rifle away from her when he was shot. Martinez said he blacked out after that and has no conscious memory of shooting her.

In the days before Ortiz’s death, prosecutors pointed out that Martinez had sent about 50 messages on one day and 46 on another day asking Ortiz to come back home. They also brought up a text that Martinez sent saying he would "end it all."

