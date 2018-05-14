Man stabbed taken to hospital with life-threatening wounds, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation at a home late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The stabbing was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive, which is located not far from Culebra Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the 48-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening stab wounds to his back.

The 22-year-old suspect lives at the residence and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police did not disclose the reason for the altercation. The victim's name was also not released.

