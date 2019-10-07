Man uncooperative after being found stabbed, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's North Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Freiling Street after receiving reports of a cutting.

According to police, a driver and a female passenger allegedly pulled up to a man and attempted to rob him. That's when, police said, the man tried to defend himself and stabbed the driver.

Police said the driver and the passenger were uncooperative with officers as they tried to figure out what exactly happened.

It is unclear what, if any charges have been filed.

