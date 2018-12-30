Masked man with loaded gun was en route to church to fulfill 'prophecy,' police say

SEGUIN, Texas - The Texas Rangers, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Seguin police in its investigation into an armed man who told police he was on his way to a church to "fulfill what he called a prophecy," Seguin police said.

Police said 33-year-old Tony Albert was wearing a surgical face shield, tactical-style clothing and carrying a loaded gun and extra ammunition early Sunday morning when he was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police went to the 2400 block of West Kingsbury Street around 7 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a man with a gun. Seguin police spokeswoman Tanya Brown said it's unclear what kind of gun Albert was carrying but that the witness did see the firearm and called police.

An off-duty officer who arrived at the scene first said Albert thought he was in another city, although police didn't say which city due to the ongoing investigation, and that Albert said he was on his way to an unknown church within that city to fulfill a prophecy.

"We're extremely grateful (for the person who called 911), and I know the citizens of Seguin are (grateful), regardless of if he thought he was somewhere else," Brown said. "(Albert) could have carried out a shooting, or he was capable of doing that, because he had a loaded handgun."

Officials within the city that Albert named have been notified, Brown said.

"Since we don't have information about a specific location or church, we want to be cautious, because we don't want to scare people," Brown said.

Brown said it's unclear what exactly Albert's intentions were, namely whether he intended to carry out a shooting. She said that the outside agencies have been called in for assistance in interviewing Albert.

Police said they will release additional details throughout the week as they become available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.