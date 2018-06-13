Marvel-inspired poster created for SA boy who died after brave fight against cancer

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio boy who died of cancer in April is being remembered with one of the things that inspired his lengthy fight against the disease.

Damon Billeck, 13, died of osteosarcoma on April 3, his family previously announced.

Damon was diagnosed with cancer when he was 9 years old and inspired thousands of children fighting cancer.

RELATED: SA boy who inspired SAFD, thousands of kids passes away after battling cancer

Damon loved Marvel movies and the Captain America character played by actor Chris Evans.

On Monday, Marvel Studios released 33 commemorative 10th anniversary posters that explore the cinematic timeline and more.

Billeck’s dad, Brian, created a poster for his son and shared the image on Twitter Tuesday. The tweet read in part:

“In Honor of the @MarvelStudios posters. I created one to honor Damon who passed away from Osteosarcoma 4/3/18. He was a true HERO. Damon fought hard for Pediatric Cancer Awareness with @accorg & other organizations. Pals Forever!! #HERO”

In Honor of the @MarvelStudios posters. I created one to honor Damon who passed away from Osteosarcoma 4/3/18. He was a true HERO. @ChrisEvans @jumonsmapes @CureSarcoma Damon fought hard for Pediatric Cancer Awareness with @accorg & other organizations. Pals Forever!! #HERO pic.twitter.com/UGwcKswFsQ — Brian A. Billeck (@happy2badad) June 12, 2018

Evans reached out to Damon during his fight and shared a heartfelt message to Damon's family upon hearing the news of his death.

Damon had the kind of strength I only pretend to have on screen. He was a true warrior. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and proud. I feel so grateful for his friendship. Sending all my love to you and your family, Brian. https://t.co/9vcPm2wY3c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 3, 2018

“Damon had the kind of strength I only pretend to have on screen. He was a true warrior. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and proud. I feel so grateful for his friendship. Sending all my love to you and your family, Brian.”

RELATED: SA boy battling cancer made honorary Houston firefighter while undergoing treatment

The San Antonio Fire Department also rallied around Damon. He motivated them in August 2016 to install a “victory bell” at University Hospital for children who completed their cancer treatment.

“Agent Damon is Down!” (Line from Avengers) Damon would love❤️ it. Damon lost his battle with Cancer at 11:26am. Thank you for the Love, prayers & support everyone! @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo @Renner4Real Damon was the TRUE embodiment of Captain America @JumoHealth @cooperbarnes pic.twitter.com/iOCwYLLOqU — Brian A. Billeck (@happy2badad) April 3, 2018

Damon was named an honorary Houston firefighter as he battled the disease at the hospital.

The Billeck family has continued to spread Damon’s message and awareness about cancer after his passing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.