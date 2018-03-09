FIRST LOOK: Mugshot released of NW Bexar County standoff suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's officials on Friday released the first image of the man who was holed up in a northwest Bexar County home in a standoff with law enforcement officials for more than 24 hours.

Fernando Macias, 60, is in custody at a local hospital on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer on a $150,000 bond.

Macias' mother, who was found dead in the home in the 9200 block of Saddle Trail on the northwest, was identified by a relative as Amelia Macias, 84.

The standoff began Tuesday when the Bexar County Sheriff's Office mental health team went to the home around 7 p.m. to serve a warrant on a 60-year-old man and to check on the welfare of a woman in her 80s.

Relatives told authorities they had been especially concerned about the woman, who they had been trying to reach for some time.

The team went into the home with tactical gear, officials said, and that's when Macias opened fire on them.

BCSO SWAT officers then spent hours trying to negotiate with Macias, but had very little luck. Bexar County Sheriff's spokesman Javier Salazar said they made "hundreds of attempts" to negotiate with Macias.

Macias and law enforcement officials traded gunfire throughout the standoff before it finally ended just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Department of Public Safety officials flew a drone over the home and Macias shot at it. However the drone captured footage showing Macias injured and that's when DPS SWAT officers entered the home and took him into custody.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also confirmed it was assisting with the investigation by helping trace a recovered firearm and searching for improvised explosive devices. ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong said she did not know whether any IEDs were found or the type of firearm that was recovered.

Strong said the agency also had an explosive enforcement officer at the scene during the standoff. Macias had reportedly tried to shoot and blow up propane tanks when the SWAT team entered early Thursday morning.

The Texas Rangers and FBI officials also assisted local authorities during the standoff.

