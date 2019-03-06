Police: Drunken driver slams into back of patrol car carrying another DWI suspect

SAN MARCOS - Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after one drunken driving suspect rear-ended the back of a patrol car carrying another drunken driving suspect.

San Marcos police stopped Breanna Kilgore, who had just turned 24 on Tuesday, in the 100 block of East Hopkins around 2 a.m. on suspicion of drunken driving, police said.

Authorities said they secured Kilgore in the back of the patrol car and were standing near the back passenger side door of the patrol car when Zachary Adams, 21, rear-ended the patrol car. Police said the impact knocked both officers to the ground.

From left to right: Zachary Adams, 21, Breanna Kilgore, 24

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Kilgore was uninjured.

Adams was charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer while Kilgore was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Kilgore has since been released on bail; however, Adams remains behind bars at the Hays County Jail.

