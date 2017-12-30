Police make arrest 2 months after West Side murder

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been almost two months since police found a man shot in the head and left to die on a West Side street, and police say they now have a suspect in custody.

On the night of Nov. 3, police were called to a shooting near Barclay and Colima streets, about a block south of Castroville Road. When they arrived, they found 36-year-old John Anthony Seguin shot in the head and dying near a store.

Witnesses told homicide investigators that Seguin had a fight with a woman earlier in the day. Police said the fight was over drugs.

Police said Seguin then saw the woman again at the intersection, where he started walking up to her and then turned his back to walk away. Then someone yelled. Police said Seguin turned away and saw a gun pointed at him.

The woman pointing the gun was 46-year-old Maria Dolores Garcia, detectives said. She’s accused of firing the shot that killed Seguin.

This isn’t Garcia’s first run-in with the law. She has previous convictions for theft and driving while intoxicated.

Garcia is charged with murder.

