ABC News coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds of thousands from near and far will say their final goodbyes to the only monarch most Britons have ever known on Monday, Sept. 19.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will have hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world.

You can watch ABC’s live coverage of the event below, beginning at 4:30 a.m.:

The queen is due to be interred in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

The event also involves the biggest security operation London has ever seen.

KSAT.com will live stream ABC News’ extended coverage above. Delays are possible; if there is not a live stream available, check back at a later time.

