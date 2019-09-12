San Antonio City Council adopts $2.9 billion budget

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's city council adopted a $2.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2020.
The amount represents a 3.2% increase from last year's budget.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg applauded the budget's passage, saying it included tax relief and increased public safety spending.
The budget includes an additional $20 million in the city's police budget and a $4 million increase in the fire budget.
Roughly $715 million was set aside for capital improvements.
The budget also allows the city to hire a chief housing officer and provide $1.5 million in commitments to the Alamo Colleges District's Alamo Promise program.
