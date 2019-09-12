San Antonio City Council adopts $2.9 billion budget

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's city council adopted a $2.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2020.

The amount represents a 3.2% increase from last year's budget.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg applauded the budget's passage, saying it included tax relief and increased public safety spending.

The budget includes an additional $20 million in the city's police budget and a $4 million increase in the fire budget.

Roughly $715 million was set aside for capital improvements.

The budget also allows the city to hire a chief housing officer and provide $1.5 million in commitments to the Alamo Colleges District's Alamo Promise program.

Click here to see a complete breakdown of the budget.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.