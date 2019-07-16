San Antonio man drowned in Mustang Island Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI - A man who was pulled out of the water at Mustang Island Beach Sunday was identified as a San Antonio man, according to Corpus Christi police.

Ramon Cortez III, 51, was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office after his body was retrieved from the water.

Cortez was visiting the beach with his family and went for a swim, police officials said. His family lost sight of him and called 911.

First responders recovered Cortez and rushed him to Bay Area Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials said the water conditions were "not favorable" Sunday and that Cortez likely got caught in a rip tide and drowned.

