SAPD: Burglary suspect bites detective, head-butts jailer

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old convicted felon with a history of assaults on public servants is facing new, similar charges after police said he bit a detective and then head-butted a jailer.

Around 5:45 a.m. July 2, SAPD officers went to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Fredericksburg Road, where they found a man -- later identified as Jazmin Carthens -- on the ground in a breezeway.

Carthens claimed he was assaulted by three men whom he had met on the dating app, Grindr. He told police he forgot his purse inside their apartment earlier in the week and was trying it get back, according to a police report obtained by KSAT.com.

One of the men inside the apartment told police that while they knew Carthens, they refused to open the door for him due to his erratic behavior.

The man said they fought off and pushed Carthens into the breezeway after he broke the front window and then kicked in the front door, according to the report.

After gathering evidence and witness statements, police said officers had enough probable cause to arrest Carthens on suspicion of burglary of habitation by force, a second-degree felony.

During an interview at Public Safety Headquarters, an SAPD detective told Carthens of his charge, and that's when "(Carthens) got up, grabbed a phone cord from the table and placed it around his neck," according to the police report.

When the detective and others restrained him on the ground, police said Carthens bit the detective on his inner thigh.

"(Carthens) was yelling several comments about him having AIDS and hoping (the detective) would die," the report said.

While being booked into the Bexar County Jail, police said Carthens head-butted a jailer and began to spit at several others.

Carthens faces the burglary charge and four other felonies, which include two counts of assault on a public servant, retaliation and harassment of a public servant.

In the report, police did not provide the detective's condition but did say he was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Police said Carthens was also taken to University Hospital for a "blood draw to test for any diseases."

Online records show Carthens was arrested in 2017 for assault on a public servant causing bodily injury and later sentenced to two years in prison.

Carthens has previous arrests for assault, harassment of a public servant and retaliation, according to online records.

His total bail for the five felony charges was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.