SAPD: Father drives teenage son to fire station with gunshot wound

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating an early-morning burglary attempt that ended with a teenager shot in the stomach.

The shooting was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a fire station in the 7000 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the teenage boy was driven to the fire station by his father after he woke up and learned of the boy's wound.

Police said shortly before the call, they received reports of a homeowner shooting at a burglary suspect breaking into a house under renovation in the 7300 block of Westville Road.

Authorities said they believe the 14-year-old went to the house not expecting anyone there when he was shot. He was taken from the fire station to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the teen likely will face a burglary of habitation charge. The homeowner is not facing charges at this time, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

