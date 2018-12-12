SAPD: Man crashes into ex-girlfriend's car, threatens to kill her for going out night before

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 52-year-old man accused of ramming his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend's car and threatening to kill her because he was upset she had gone out the night before.

Manuel Sanchez was taken into custody Tuesday night and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman told police Saturday she was asleep in her car outside her mom's house and woke up when she heard Sanchez calling out her name

Sanchez went up to her car and asked her, "Where did you (go)? You went out?" He then told her, "You (expletive) (expletive) I am going to kill you."

The woman said Sanchez got on top of her car and began kicking her windshield in. She tried to drive off but Sanchez got into his Ram 1500 pickup truck and crashed into her vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sanchez drove around the block but returned, confronting the woman with a baseball bat, the affidavit said.

Police said the woman was able to escape and drive to a nearby fire station for help.

Sanchez is now facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, which is a second-degree felony. His bail was set at $50,000.

According to online records, Sanchez has a criminal history that dates back to 1985, which includes a charge of retaliation and other serious felonies.

Sanchez was arrested on Dec. 25, 1999, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the indecency with a child charge.

