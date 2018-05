SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police on Wednesday released a video of a person of interest in the March slaying of a 46-year-old woman.

The body of Tammy Fudge was found March 4 in the 100 block of West Travis.

The video was released on SAPD's Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

