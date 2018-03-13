See photos of fights, parties at Texas beaches during spring break

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break at the beach sounds like a great idea to most people, but for some -- not so much.

Every year, spring breakers descend on Texas beaches ready to party with substantial amounts of alcohol.

Fecal bacteria alert at some Texas beaches ahead of spring break

This trend tends to lead to fights on crowded beaches.

The Caller-Times has a slideshow of spring break photos you can see here.

Check out some of the tweets and memes from spring break along the Texas coast:

Good morning Texas



Port Aransas



Spring break in full swing pic.twitter.com/bKxdfWOPRm — TEXAS FOREVER (@_TexasForever) March 13, 2018

I love scrolling thru Port Aransas spring break pics they crack me up y’all wild 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/THps4LW28y — T☾ (@floreztiff) March 13, 2018

Claytons Spring Break 2018



South Padre We out here



Free Beach Party 12-6pm daily pic.twitter.com/jSOYTgYD8k — South Padre Fam 2018 🔌 (@SouthPadreFam) March 11, 2018

Before Spring Break in Padre

vs

After Spring Break in Padre pic.twitter.com/cpW38kSIGM — South Padre Island 🌴☀️ (@SouthPadreHQ) March 8, 2018

My grandma is in South Padre Island and just saw Post Malone in the airport. Meanwhile, I’ve sat at home all spring break. pic.twitter.com/m0ZVddFDfg — anna (@malone17_anna) March 10, 2018

When you should be studying all Spring Break but you go to South Padre instead pic.twitter.com/GB7V8xrBnl — South Padre Island 🌴☀️ (@SouthPadreHQ) March 9, 2018

When you wake up during Spring Break and down some shots for breakfast pic.twitter.com/YKECMt6Qs1 — South Padre Island 🌴☀️ (@SouthPadreHQ) March 7, 2018

South Padre Island readies for spring break with more officers, #SurveillanceCameras, drones & body cams https://t.co/PXiQUCHAUv pic.twitter.com/39HhMS9GXj — Security Update (@Security_Update) March 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.