Seguin police make large bust in local park on '420 day'

SEGUIN - Seguin police had a busy “420” day on Friday with one big bust at Park West in Seguin.

April 20 is unofficially known as being a marijuana holiday and while Seguin police don’t discriminate against revered occasions, they don’t take kindly to drug use in the city's parks.

Officer Julian Barrera is one of the newest officers in the Seguin Police Department but he’s already making headlines.

Barrera had parked his cruiser in an obscure location in the park to avoid detection before conducting a foot patrol when he happened upon three people in a car at Park West.

The three “aspiring entrepreneurs” were booked and their stash was confiscated.

In total, Barrera confiscated approximately $1,300, 12 ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a small assortment of molly and gabapentin pills.

