Seguin police seek car burglars caught on camera targeting motel parking lots

SEGUIN, Texas - A group of car burglars were caught on camera targeting victims in motel parking lots, making off with guns, laptops and other items, Seguin police said.

The burglaries happened between midnight and 1 a.m. Aug. 16.

The Seguin Police Department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page, seeking help from locals in identifying the burglars who police believe may be from the Houston area.

Investigators said the men hit three motel parking lots, rummaging through several vehicles.

One clip showed one of the men climbing through a shattered window of a vehicle.

Officers said the men got away with three pistols, a laptop and other items from three different vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seguin police Detective Jonathan Gonzales at 830-379-2123.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.