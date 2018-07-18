Shooting of woman washing dishes probably not random, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to find anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity around a Southeast Side home where a woman was shot Tuesday night.

The victim, Maria Gunther-Ramos, 41, was grazed by a bullet fired into the kitchen of her home around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Cosgrove Street.

"It doesn't appear it's going to be a random shooting," said police spokeswoman, Sgt. Michelle Ramos. "We do have our detectives looking into the case. It's still an ongoing investigation."

According to officers at the scene, Gunther-Ramos had been involved in an argument or dispute earlier in the day with a man she knew.

Police, however, said no one inside the home saw the shooter.

"We do know that there have been several calls to that location within the past year," Ramos said. "Our detectives are looking into the possibility of whether she knew this individual."

Among those who were at the home were two young children who were in the kitchen with the victim.

No one else was wounded.

Gunther-Ramos was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Investigators plan to scour the neighborhood to look for witnesses or surveillance video.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

