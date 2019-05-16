South San ISD names principals for 3 schools currently shut down

SAN ANTONIO - South San Independent School District Superintendent Alexandro Flores has appointed three principals to oversee the controversial reopening of three schools.

The school board continues to move forward with efforts to reopen Athens Elementary, Kazen Middle School and West High School campus.

The board also heard the report from a representative from the Lone Star Governance board.

Time is running out for the district to get the campuses ready to reopen.

Moving forward, the community will begin hearing more about the details of the campuses and the plans the district has for those schools.

The board is launching a public relations campaign to get parents on board, but there’s still pushback.

A student-led movement against the reopening of the schools and in favor of turning Kazen Middle School into a community wellness center presented more than 800 signatures to the board.

“The school board is always saying, ‘This is what the students want. This is what the parents want.’ But we have clear evidence that the students don’t want it,” said Melivia Mujica, a student.

The Texas Education Agency, which oversees school districts in the state, is investigating the district’s efforts to open the three campuses. It’s unclear what effect, if any, that inquiry will have on the ongoing efforts by the district.

